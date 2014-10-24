Font of the day: Flounder

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Flounder by Dominik Krotscheck

Today's typeface of choice is Flouder by designer Dominik Krotscheck. Available from font foundry HypeForType, the Flounder is described as being "a simple and clean condensed all-caps sans serif font, with rounded edges and a wide range of accented glyphs". Available in three weights, Flounder is great for logos, headlines and much more.

Flounder is available to purchase over on HypeForType.