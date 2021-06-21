All the best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs, iPads, laptops and more

Amazon Prime Day is well and truly upon us, and it's been an exciting deal-filled event so far. Like last year, we're seeing excellent deals across all kinds of products, from offers on Amazon's own devices to fantastic bargains on Apple products, top TVs and even the much-coveted Nintendo Switch.

Taking place over 21 and 22 June, there are two days of deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day (we suppose Amazon Prime Days doesn't have the same ring to it). In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2021, and take a look at some of the best Prime Day deals available now. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it throughout the shopping event with all the best deals, as they go live.

It shouldn't be a surprise that you'll need to be a Prime Day member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day offers, though other retailers have already started joining in and offering their own sales. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Day trial here.

For offers on Apple kit specifically, see our dedicated Apple Prime Day deals hub.

Amazon devices - US

Amazon Music Unlimited Trial: 4 months free at Amazon

Save $32: Typically, Amazon offers new Music Unlimited members one month for free. But ahead of Prime Day you can avail of four months of tunes at no cost. You'll not only have access to ad-free music and podcasts, you'll also be able to listen offline with unlimited skips. What better time to try it out?!

Audible US Premium Plus: $14.95 $6.95 a month at Audible.com

Save 53%: Prime members can get four months of Premium Plus for less than half price right now. Premium Plus is the upper tier of Audible, so your subscription gets you a free audiobook every month as well as all the free content on the platform. View Deal

Amazon devices - UK

Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25: Score a current-gen Echo Dot at the lowest price we've seen so far this year. This smart speaker features Alexa voice control and compatibility with popular streaming apps including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Echo Buds: £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £70: Take advantage of this Prime Day offer to get Amazon's Echo Buds wireless earbuds at less than half price. They feature Alexa hands-free operation, noise cancellation, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Amazon Music Unlimited Trial: 4 months free at Amazon

Save £32: Instead of one free month of tunes and podcasts, Amazon is offering new subscribers to its Music Unlimited service an impressive four-month trial. That's over £30 in saving and free streaming for one-third of the year.

Audible UK membership: £23.99 99p at Audible.co.uk

Save £23: You can get three months of Audible for just 99p right now. This subscription gets you one credit a month and a wealth of other discounts, plus access to the free content hosted on Audible. (Prime members only).View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime iPad deals

Prime Day iPad deals: US

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519 at Amazon

Save $79.01: This is a brilliant deal on the latest 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB iPad Air (available in a range of colours). This iPad Air boasts a super-fast A14 Bionic chip, and True Tone and P3 wide colour screen. And with 13 per cent off, it's a no-brainer.View Deal

iPad Pro (2020): $899 $769 at B&H Photo

Save $130: This fantastic tablet is on sale right now at B&H Photo, with limited supply. This 11-inch model has been succeeded by this year's iPad Pros, but it's still an exceptionally good tablet, and comes with 256GB storage (WiFi only).

iPad: $429 $395 at B&H Photo

Save $34: Okay, so it's not a huge saving, but this 10.2-inch iPad is pretty cheap anyway (as iPads go). This tablet is ideal for most users, but we recommend getting one of the Pros or the Air if you want to do heavier creative work/professional drawing.

Prime Day iPad deals: UK

iPad Pro (M1, 2021, Wi-Fi): £1,999 £1,889 at Amazon

Save £109.94: One of the biggest, best iPad Pros you can currently get is this 12.9-inch M1 2021 model with 2TB storage. It's WiFi only, but there's currently almost £110 off! It currently says temporarily out of stock, but we're hoping it'll pop back in stock soon.

Apple iPad Air (2020): £709 £616.99 at Amazon

Save £92: Amazon is offering a pretty good discount on this silver 10.9-inch 64GB iPad Air 2020, with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Its Liquid Retina display is stunning and there's almost £100 off. Thank us later.

iPad Air (2020): £709 £616 at Amazon

Save £92.01: The price on this iPad Air (2020) has been fluctuating, but right now there's almost £100 off. This model has 64GB storage, WiFi and Cellular and a gorgeous 10.9-inch display. You'll need to be quick – the deal's expected to end at midnight on Monday (BST).



Prime Day Laptop deals

Prime Day laptop deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This offer from Best Buy beats Amazon's best price by $50 this Prime Day. Save on the 13.3-inch, Space Grey 256GB, 8GB RAM, MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip, 18 hours of battery and fast processing speeds.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: Creatives who are seeking an ultraportable device that can handle graphical grunt work will want to look at this discounted Surface Laptop 3. It has a 15-inch touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 8GB RAM.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (2021): $1,099.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $200: The XPS 13 is one of the best 13-inch laptops out there. This latest iteration boasts an 11th-generation Intel CPU and an even smaller footprint than before. Here, you'll be saving on the Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD model.

Prime Day laptop deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,129.97 at Amazon

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13-inch: £999 £759.00 at Amazon

Save £240: The Surface Laptop 3 is a fine alternative to the more costly MacBook Air. This ultra-light 13-incher includes a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

ASUS Chromebook C223NA: £229.99 £179 at Amazon

Save £50.99: A laptop for under £200? That's right – as long as you're keen on Chrome OS. For anyone who wants a backup system for light tasks, this is a great buy. It features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4 GB RAM, 32GB flash storage, and an 11.6-inch HD display.

Prime Day monitor deals

Prime Day monitor deals: US

LG 27UL850 27-inch 4K: $549.99 $450 at Amazon

Save $99.99: We've called this the best LG monitor you can buy right now. After hovering above the $500 mark, it's dipped below that threshold just in time for Prime Day. With crystal clear 4K UHD resolution plus HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, you're getting a lot for your money here.

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K: $549.99 $409.99 at Amazon

Save $140: This is a stellar offer for this top-notch 4K monitor, and matches last year's price over Prime Day. This BenQ monitor has a customisable colour performance, excellent image quality, and 2W stereo speakers.

Alienware AW2521HFL 24.5-inch FHD: $399 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $130: Boasting refresh rates up to 240Hz and 1ms response time, lag will never be a problem with this affordable Alienware gaming monitor. Also notable is the built-in ventilation system to eliminate the worry of overheating during intense sessions.

Prime Day monitor deals: UK

Samsung 49-inch Curved Ultra Wide: £849.99 £649 at Amazon

Save £201: This huge Samsung monitor is stunning, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. It was designed for gaming, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, arena lighting, and Samsung’s proprietary Metal QD technology for longer lasting, natural colours.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)



AOC Q32E2N 32-inch QHD: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £70: This 32-inch monitor from AOC has dropped back to an Amazon all-time price low. It offers stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution and a pair of built-in 3W speakers – not something you find so often in monitors. With a tilting stand, it's also fairly ergonomic.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)



Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day TV Deals: US

Sony 55-inch Bravia TV: $999.99 $798 at Walmart

Save $200: Two years ago, this great TV was twice the price, and it's certainly aged well. Though TV tech has stepped up with OLED screens, this Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV is still a class act in 2021. Shave $300 off the price, and you've got one of the best TV deals right now.

Hisense 75-inch H65 TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250: Whether you're streaming movies, playing games or accessing the web, this TV offers an incredible picture on a massive screen, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, as well as Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: $2,299.99 $1,796.99 at Walmart

Save $503: If you want a future-proof TV that offers the best tech, opting for an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TV is the way to go. They provide the best picture quality, and this LG 65-inch TV is now at its lowest price ever. Currently only 2 left.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: US

Nintendo Switch with 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 carry case: $479 $429 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the biggest saving we've seen so far this Prime Day, and it's open to non-Prime members too. This bundle includes the Switch, a handy carry case, 128GB SD Card, protective cover, a screen protector and more! All for just $429.

Get Nintendo Switch games for just $39.99 at Walmart

Save up to $20: Discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories don't crop up that often in the States, so it's worth taking a look at Walmart's offerings. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakenings, Super Mario Odyssey, Lugi's Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses now cost just $39.99.



Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: UK

Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Snap: £349.99 £309.99 at Amazon

Save £39.99: This is a really decent discount on the Nintendo Switch and the New Pokémon Snap game (inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Snap). Pokémon fans will definitely want to add to basket.

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)

Just Dance 2021: £49.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £26: Just Dance is one of the most popular games for the Switch, and with 52% off, this game is around the same price we saw over the Black Friday period. We can't imagine it getting much cheaper (or much more entertaining to play!).

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: £219 £199 at Currys

Save £20: This hot offer from Currys PC World includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console and the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's even a two-year guarantee included. One to get quickly before it sells out.View Deal

Prime Day Headphone deals

Prime Day headphones deals: US

Sony - WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: There are some tempting offers on at Best Buy right now, including various headphone offers. Our pick of the bunch are these Sony noise cancelling over-the-ear headphones with Google Assistant.

Prime Day headphones deals: UK

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.99 £209.99 at Amazon

Save £138: There are some decent headphone deals over at Amazon this Prime Day, including these Bose over-ear headphones, which have Alexa voice control and come in various colours.View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case: £159 £119 at Amazon

Save £40: Hold up, here is an actual amazing deal on the AirPods with Charging Case. There's a whole £40 off! This is the lowest price we've seen so act quickly if you want these popular headphones.

Prime Day drawing tablet deals

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: US

XP-PEN Drawing Monitor Artist 12: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this highly-rated tablet with a 11.6-inch screen. This edition is Line Friends themed, and comes with a bag and stickers – but the quality of the tablet remains unchanged. XP-Pen has lots of offers so click through to find more.View Deal

Huion KAMVAS 20: $369 $295.20 at Amazon

Save $73.80: A wide viewing angle and the brilliant PW507 means you'll be getting the perfect pen display for your digital artwork with the Huion Kamvas 20. There are amazing deals across Huion's range so be sure to explore.



Prime Day drawing tablet deals: UK

Huion Inspiroy H640P £39.98 £27.29 at Amazon

Save £12.69: You can currently save 32% off this Windows, Mac and Android-compatible graphics tablet. It's one of the more basic models on the market (there's no built-in display) but it does feature 6 shortcut keys and a battery-free stylus. And for under £30, it's a steal.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

Huion Kamvas 13 Drawing tablet £271.99 £217 at Amazon

Save £54.40: This ace Huion drawing tablet features a fully laminated display with an anti-glare screen protector. It's ultra-slim and weighs only 980g and features a battery-free pen – so that's one less charger to worry about.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

XP-PEN Artist24 Pro £999 £716 at Amazon

Save £284: For the pros, this 2K QHD drawing monitor features a 23.8-inch display, 2 dials and 20 customisable shortcut keys. In fact, it's the very first 2K 23.8-inch drawing tablet. They don't come sharper than this.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

Hard drive deals

Prime Day hard drive deals: US

SanDisk Extreme 1TB $252.99 $149.99 at Adorama

Save $93: No need for Prime membership for this one. Adorama has a huge 37% on this compact SSD. With a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core, 1TB capacity and transfers as fast as 550MB/s, It's a sound SSD for a brilliant price.

Prime Day hard drive deals: UK

WD 1TB My Passport SSD £221.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £112: This light and compact SSD from Western Digital is going at half price right now. Boasting solid read and write speeds, a 1TB capacity and 256-bit hardware encryption, it's a great, reliable drive for both business travel and everyday media use.



SanDisk Extreme 1TB £221.99 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £107: This is another great compact SSD with a huge discount. With a 1TB capacity, it has a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core and offers high-speed transfers of up to 550MB/s. Best of all, the price has been slashed by 48%.

SanDisk Extreme 500GB £136.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £67: If you don't need 1TB in capacity, there's also 49 per cent off the 500GB SanDisk Extreme. It offers the same compact, durable design and a very low price for a reliable external hard drive.



For more Prime Day deals, see our sister site T3's Prime Day roundup.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Amazon Prime Day 2021 takes place over 21 and 22 June. Because of the slightly earlier than usual date – Prime Day was in July, before last year's curveball October date – there's speculation that there could be a second Prime Day later in the year. We'll keep you posted if/when that happens. Once again, Amazon is adding an entertainment component to Prime Day. Right now, you can stream this year's Prime Day Show on Prime Video, featuring performances from Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and H.E.R.

Is Prime free on Prime Day? Amazon Prime isn't exactly free on Prime Day – in order to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers, you'll need to be a Prime member. But the good news is you can sign up to Amazon's no strings attached 30-day free Amazon Prime trial to see if the service is right for you. Alternatively, you can hold off signing up until nearer the event, that way you can get all the best deals and then cancel before your trial period is up without charge.

What will be on sale for Prime Day? As Amazon sells such a range of products, you're almost guaranteed an equally wide range of deals over Amazon Prime Day. There's everything from iPads to phones to mattresses to colouring pencils. You'll find all the best deals right here.

