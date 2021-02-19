Apple M1 MacBook Pro surprise discount returns

The new M1 MacBook Pro was only released in November last year, so never did we expect to see it discounted over the Black Friday weekend. An unexpected but very welcome surprise, the price drop is back, with Amazon knocking a huge £110 off the new M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon – now just £1,189.

And there's an equally impressive saving across the pond in the US, with B&H Photo shaving $100 off the new M1 MacBook Pro, dropping the price to $1,199.

Apple's latest MacBook offering has proved incredibly popular since it's launch just a few months ago. And this is currently the cheapest you can find it online.

The saving applies to the lowest spec new 13-inch MacBook Pro model, with 8GB and 256 SSD, which is plenty enough to deal with even the most complex of tasks with ease. And this is the lowest price you'll find this device on the web right now. The all-new MacBook Pro has garnered some impressive reviews so far. It's super-speedy, great at working with graphics-heavy apps, and more powerful than ever before. Read our full MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review for more information.

Best deal: UK Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,189 at Amazon

Save £110: A huge saving, this is the cheapest you'll find the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB and 256 SSD on the web right now.



Best deal: US Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This great deal from B&H Photo has returned - hurrah! But if you want one you'll need to be quick, this deal on the 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD laptop is always short lived, and sells super-fast!

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,189 at Currys

Save £110: If for some reason you ca't get the deal over at Amazon, Curry's has the same offer – an impressive £110 saving on the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook model.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £1,249 £1,149.97 at Amazon

Save £99: If you're interested in Apple's powerful but wafer-thin laptop, Amazon also has a good deal on this MacBook Air. Save almost £70 on the all-new model with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.



