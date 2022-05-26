Want a 2021 iPad? The price just got slashed to $309

The 10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad is a popular device and can be hard to find in stock, let alone on sale. That said, we've spotted a great deal on the powerful tablet courtesy of Amazon. Right now, you can get the 64GB 2021 Apple iPad for just $309, down from its original price of $329 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for this best-selling tablet in a while.

Powered by an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and offering 64GB of storage, this iPad has enough juice under the hood to manage your creative process and entertain you with your favourite movies or TV shows. An improved 12-megapixel front camera, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display, and up to 10 hours of battery life make this a big improvement on previous models. In our iPad 10.2-inch (9th-gen) review, we found it to be pretty much unmatched as a budget drawing tablet.

Sure, $20 off doesn't sound like a world-beating discount, but this is a whole lot of iPad for just $309 and just $10 more than the record-low price. If you're in the market for a great new tablet we recommend snapping up this deal before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (64GB): $329 $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20: This is close to the best price we've seen for this fantastic Apple iPad and well worth snapping up if you're after a powerful new tablet at a more affordable price.

Not sure which Apple iPad is best for your needs and budget? Our complete guide to iPad generations might help. If you're not reading this from the US, bookmark our regularly updated roundup of the best iPad deals to find the best prices as they appear.

For quick reference, you can also browse today's best Apple iPad deals in your location below.

