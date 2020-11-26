Stunning new M1 MacBook Pro gets a surprise Black Friday price cut!

We didn't expect to see any offers on Apple's just released MacBook Pro – the super, super fast one with the all-new M1 chip this Black Friday – but then again, we've learned that it's pretty tricky to predict what's going to happen in a year like this.

In this case, we're certainly not complaining, as Amazon is the first retailer to cut the price of the brand new MacBook Pro with M1 chip from £1,299 to £1,249. With £49 off, it's certainly not the biggest discount we'll see on a MacBook this Black Friday, but it's also not one to turn your nose up at. Across the pond, B&H Photo has matched this deal by also offering $50 off Apple's brand new machine (see below). We doubt we'll see much bigger savings than this on Apple's brand new machine, though perhaps even more retailers might follow suit soon.

MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £49: If you've been eyeing up this very tempting new MacBook Pro then now is the time to click 'add to basket'. There's £49 off this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model, and we expect them to sell out fast!



MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This stunning new MacBook Pro with an M1 chip has $50 off this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model. We expect these to fly off the shelves so don't hang around if you want one.



The early reviews on this M1 MacBook Pro are very, very good indeed. The bespoke new M1 chip means that this already capable machine has taken a leap forward in terms of performance. Plus, those gorgeous graphics are now five times faster – ideal for working with graphics-heavy creative apps.

If that's not quite what you're after, or you're holding out for even more savings on Apple products, then see our MacBook Black Friday and Apple Black Friday roundups, where we've curated the best deals available right now.

