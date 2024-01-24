The Mac Mini M2 hits an all-time-low price of $676

If you're into Apple tech then chances are you'll love this deal on the Apple Mac mini (2023) model with an M2 chip and 512GB of SSD storage - now just $676 on Amazon after you apply the $53 on-page coupon. That's a saving of over $100 on this mighty mini desktop PC.

We reviewed the Mac mini exactly one year ago, and were blown away by its impressive power in a small package, and blisteringly-fast performance thanks to Apple's M2 chip. The Mac mini is equipped with an array of ports for everything you could possibly need, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and even an ethernet port for when Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it.

You might not want to invest in this PC if you work with video editing software and need significantly more than 8GB of RAM, and don't fancy paying the extra to upgrade it. But that's pretty much the only thing that lets it down in our opinion. If you need to wait until payday and this deal disappears, keep tabs on our best M2 Mac mini prices guide for live updates on the best deals in your region.

The best Mac mini (M2 2023) deal today

Apple Mac mini (512GB, M2, 2023)

Was: $799

Now: $675.99 at Amazon

Save: $123.01 Overview: We think the Mac mini is one of the best computers out there at this price point, and a must-have for creatives who want to save desk space. This Apple PC may not be the best for content creators needing 16G of RAM – but if you want a powerful workstation that can handle pretty much anything else, this is a great option. Key features: You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI slot and two USB-A ports. Did we mention it can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K)? Release date: January 2023. Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on a Mac Mini with an M2 chip was just $499 back in May 2023 for the 256GB model. However, this is an all-time low price for this specific Mac mini equipped with 512GB capacity. Current price: B&H Photo: $729 | Best Buy: $799 Review consensus: When we reviewed this Mac mini just over a year ago, we gave it close to 5-stars, impressed by its blisteringly-fast performance. Our reviewer Kerrie Hughes called it, "one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs that money can buy". TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



