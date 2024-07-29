3 reasons this MacBook Air M2 deal is the best I've seen so far this summer

The summer is in full swing, and plenty of people are thinking about back to school MacBook deals – and here's the absolute pick of the bunch right now. Amazon has the M2-chipped MacBook Air down from $999 to $799, saving you $200.

That record low price, which was the best we saw over Prime Day, is the first reason I think this is one of the best laptop deals of the summer so far. The next is that the laptop itself is one of Creative Bloq's favourites. We love it, and gave it a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5 when we reviewed it. We also think it's the absolute best choice if you're looking for a laptop specifically for using Photoshop.

The third reason that this is an unmissable deal is that although the M3-chipped Air is out, it was only a small jump in performance, but you'll still need to fork out $1,099 for it. So the M2 Air represents the best value for money of all the current Airs.

Want a better context of the best MacBook Air M2 prices currently out there? We've got you covered.

Best summer laptop deal

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

Was: $999

Now: $799 at Amazon

Save: $150 Overview: This is a record-low price on what remains a fantastic lightweight but powerful laptop. The M2 MacBook Air has a more modern feel than its predecessor, and somehow it's even lighter while having a bigger, brighter screen. The M2 chip offers a boost in power over the 2020 M1 model and the battery life is excellent. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: The previous cheapest price we had seen on this MacBook Air was $899 during Black Friday in November 2023. Apple's own retail price is now $999 (down from $1,099). It's worth considering that the previous 2020 M1 MacBook Air didn't fall bellow $749.99 even three years after its release, so I think the current deal price will be hard to beat this year (at least until Black Friday 2024). Current price: Apple: $999 | B&H Photo: $849 | Amazon: $849 Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. Our only real gripe was the price hike from the previous model, but this deal resolves that issue. Considering that the newer M3 model provides only a marginal boost in performance, we think this is the best buy for a MacBook Air today. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

