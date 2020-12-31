New Apple M1 MacBook Pro surprise price cut returns for January sales 2021

The January sales have arrived, with this epic deal returning on Apple's powerful new M1 MacBook Pro laptop. Right now you can save a huge £107 off the new M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon – now just £1,192.

Across the pos, B&H Photo is running it's super-popular $50 discount on the same model, taking the M1 MacBook Pro down to $1,249. But you'll need to hurry, this offer expires at 11:59 (EST) on 31 December 2021.

Bearing in mind the new MacBook line-up came out just last month, and that finding discounts on Apple products are rare, this is a brilliant deal. This offer first arrived over the Black Friday weekend and just before Christmas, and sold out super-quick. So to see it continue into the new year sales is a big treat.

The saving applies to the lowest spec new 13-inch MacBook Pro model, with 8GB and 256 SSD, which is plenty enough to deal with even the most complex of tasks with ease. And this is the lowest price you'll find this device right now. The all-new MacBook Pro has garnered some impressive reviews so far. It's super-speedy, great at working with graphics-heavy apps, and more powerful than ever before. Read our full MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review for more information.

Best deal: UK Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

Save £107: A huge saving, this is the cheapest you'll find the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB and 256 SSD on the web right now.



View Deal

Best deak: US Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This isn't the first time we've seen this deal from B&H Photo, but it's always short lived and stocks sell fast. Currently the lowest price you can find this model in the US, you'll need to be quick to get this deal, which expires 11:59 EST 31 December (or until stocks last).



View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,192.24 at Currys

Save £106: If you ca't get the deal over at Amazon, Curry's comes in a very close second with this very similar offer – an impressive £106 saving on the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook model.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,668.52 £1,369.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £299: For a little extra, you can upgrade specs. This model has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and there's a huge almost £300 off at Laptops Direct right now.

View Deal

Read more: