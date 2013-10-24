Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

AC Brodie by Adrian Candela

Our font of the day AC Brodie, was created by graphic designer and 3D artist Adrian Candela. "AC Brodie is a font made for titles or headlines with a 1940's futuristic look," he comments.

"The design is based on a geometrical pattern, namely a rectangle, where the lower case is two thirds of the upper case, with the ascenders the same height as the caps."

Download AC Brodie for free here.

