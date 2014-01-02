Topics

Font of the day: Al Fresco

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Al Fresco by Laura Worthington.

Al Fresco by Laura Worthington

Today's font of choice, Al Fresco, was created by graphic designer Laura Worthington. "Al Fresco is a breezy, light, yet expressive typeface perfect for packaging products and titling work that call for a youthful, delectable flair," Worthington says. "Its elegance carries a subtle earthiness; its beauty is unconventional, both stylish and exuberant."

Al Fresco is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

