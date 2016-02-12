Font of the day: Anurati

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Anurati by Emmeran Richard

Anurati is a new, futuristic font created by graphic designer Emmeran Richard. Available free for both personal and commercial use, you can also modify the colours of Anurati to suit your needs.

Anurati is available to download for free over on Behance, all Richard asks for in exhange is a simple social media share.

