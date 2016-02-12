Topics

Font of the day: Anurati

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Anurati by Emmeran Richard, which is free in exchange for a tweet.

Anurati by Emmeran Richard

Anurati is a new, futuristic font created by graphic designer Emmeran Richard. Available free for both personal and commercial use, you can also modify the colours of Anurati to suit your needs.

Anurati is available to download for free over on Behance, all Richard asks for in exhange is a simple social media share.

