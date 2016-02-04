Topics

Font of the day: Bw Modelica

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Bw Modelica by Alberto Romanos.

Modelica font

Bw Modelica by Alberto Romanos

A minimal, robust geometric sans, Bw Modelica typeface was created by designer Alberto Romanos. Its clean shapes and generous x-height make it suitable for both display and body copy purposes.

Bw Modelica is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount off all weights.

Modelica font

Modelica font

