Font of the day: Dilem Handwritten

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Dilem Handwritten by Dilem Akiner

Today's typeface of choice is Dilem Handwritten, the first font experiment by graphic designer Dilem Akiner. Derived of her own handwriting, this skinny, elegant font is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more.

You can download Dilem Handwritten for free over on Behance.

