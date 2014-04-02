Font of the day: Eveagita Luxury

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Eveagita Luxury by M Fairuzulhaq

This luxury display font Eveagita Luxury was developed by freelance graphic designer M Fairuzulhaq. The Eveagita font family includes six weights; thin, regular, bold, cap thin, cap regular and cap bold.

Eveagita is available to purchase from Creative Market, which is currently offering an 80 per cent discount on the entire font set.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com