Font of the day: Filson

Filson by Roman Jokiranta

Designer Roman Jokiranta is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Filson. A playful design with a vintage feel, Filson is perfectly suited to logos, magazines and clothing labels.

Filson is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

