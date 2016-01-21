Topics

Font of the day: Filson

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Filson by Roman Jokiranta.

Filson by Roman Jokiranta

Designer Roman Jokiranta is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Filson. A playful design with a vintage feel, Filson is perfectly suited to logos, magazines and clothing labels.

Filson is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

