Glober by Ivan Petrov

Created by designer Ivan Petrov, our font of the day Glober was inspired by classic grotesque typefaces. Available from HypeforType, the design is described as having its "own unique style in expressed perfect softened geometric forms".

Glober is available to purchase from HypeForType.

