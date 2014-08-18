Font of the day: Hans Kendrick

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hans Kendrick by Alfredo Marco Pradil

Today's font of choice is Hans Kendrick by creative designer Alfredo Marco Pradil. Described as a "geometric grotesk typeface", Hans Kendrick is available in regular and bold, both of which are great for headlines, logos, posters and more.

Pradil generously offers a beta regular weight of Hans Kendrick as a free download. Alternatively, you can purchase both weights for just $3 here.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com