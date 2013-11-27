Font of the day: Hipster Viral

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hipster Viral by Álvaro Yuste

Today's font of choice is Hipster Viral by Madrid-based illustrator and designer Álvaro Yuste. "Hipster Viral is a free license font, reinventing the blacketter fonts," he comments.

You can download Hipster Viral in exchange for a tweet over on Dribbble.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...