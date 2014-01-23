Font of the day: KAIJU

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

KAIJU by Anthony James

"KAIJU is a sans serif typeface that comes in multiple weights," says its designer Anthony James. "Its simplicity makes it a very legible display font, perfect for editorials. The equal emphasis on thick and thin allows for both bold and subtle aesthetics."

KAIJU is free for both personal and commercial use. You can download KAIJU over on Behance.

