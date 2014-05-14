Font of the day: Laudanum

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Laudanum by Carl Rylatt

Inspired by 18th and 19th century graphics and lettering, condensed serif display typeface Laudanum was created by designer Carl Rylatt. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, Laudanum comes complete with a full set of uppercase letters, small caps, letters and a selection of special characters.

Laudanum is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com