Font of the day: Lunchbox

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lunchbox by Kimmy Kirkwood

Give your designs a unique and personalised look with this hand-drawn typeface Lunchbox, by type designer Kimmy Kirkwood. Using Lunchbox's OpenType features gives access to over 1,500 different characters.

Lunchbox is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com