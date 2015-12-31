Font of the day: Mecka

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Mecka from Imagi Type

Today's typeface of choice is Mecka, a vintage display font, inspired by the 1%er motorcycle club typeface featured on their patches. Mecka is great for any vintage-style designs, including t-shirts, logos and posters.

Mecka is available to download over on Behance.

