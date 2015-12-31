Topics

Font of the day: Mecka

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Mecka from Imagi Type.

Mecka from Imagi Type

Today's typeface of choice is Mecka, a vintage display font, inspired by the 1%er motorcycle club typeface featured on their patches. Mecka is great for any vintage-style designs, including t-shirts, logos and posters.

Mecka is available to download over on Behance.

