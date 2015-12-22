Topics

Font of the day: Mucho Sans

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Mucho Sans by Hanneke Classen.

Mucho Sans by Hanneke Classen

A clean, modern typeface, Mucho Sans was created by designer Hanneke Classen. A contemporary, versatile type family, Mucho Sans is perfectly suited to both display and text uses.

Mucho Sans is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

