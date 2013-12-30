Font of the day: No. Seven

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

No. Seven by Emil Karl Bertell

No. Seven by Finnish type designer and illustrator Emil Karl Bertell is a bold brush-style script family, equipped with various OpenType features. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as "an effective font for creating ambitious headlines, logos and posters with a custom-made feeling".

No. Seven is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!