Font of the day: No. Seven

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's No. Seven by Emil Karl Bertell.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

No. Seven by Emil Karl Bertell

No. Seven by Finnish type designer and illustrator Emil Karl Bertell is a bold brush-style script family, equipped with various OpenType features. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as "an effective font for creating ambitious headlines, logos and posters with a custom-made feeling".

No. Seven is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

