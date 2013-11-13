Font of the day: Promesh

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Promesh by Paul Reis

Today's font of choice is Promesh by graphic designer Paul Reis. "Promesh puts a spin on your typical and boring athletic font," Reis comments on Behance. "A distressed mesh look reminiscent of those old school basketball jerseys."

You can download Promesh for free over on Behance.

