Font of the day: Sant Joan Despí

Sant Joan Despí from Forma & Co

Celebrate the day of love with this gorgeous font Sant Joan Despí from Barcelona-based design studio Forma & Co. The team comment: "The Garcia agency commissioned us to design an alphabet for 'Nadal amb cor' City Council campaign Sant Joan Despí. A font with a special feature, instead of an O it has a heart."

Sant Joan Despí is available to download in exchange for a tweet or Facebook share here.

