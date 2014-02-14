Topics

Font of the day: Sant Joan Despí

By Typography  

Love is in the air. Celebrate this Valentine's Day with our font of the day, Sant Joan Despí from Forma & Co, which is free to download in exchange for a tweet!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sant Joan Despí from Forma & Co

Celebrate the day of love with this gorgeous font Sant Joan Despí from Barcelona-based design studio Forma & Co. The team comment: "The Garcia agency commissioned us to design an alphabet for 'Nadal amb cor' City Council campaign Sant Joan Despí. A font with a special feature, instead of an O it has a heart."

Sant Joan Despí is available to download in exchange for a tweet or Facebook share here.

