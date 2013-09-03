Font of the day: South Rose

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

South Rose by Sydney Goldstein

Graphic designer Sydney Goldstein developed this South Rose typeface for fictional luxury travel service. She was inspired by Parisian architecture during its development. "The font and branding is based on the South Rose Window at the Notre Dame Cathedral," she says.

Download South Rose for free over on Behance.

