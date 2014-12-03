Font of the day: Sunday

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sunday by Anastasia Dimitriadi

Today's typeface of choice, Sunday, is the first hand-drawn design by illustration and letter artist Anastasia Dimitriadi. After studying typography and discovering vintage and old school hand lettering, Dimitriadi got to work on her own custom typeface and Sunday was the result of her practise.

Sunday is available to download for free - for personal and commercial use - over on Behance.