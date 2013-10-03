Font of the day: Tremendous

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Tremendous by PintassilgoPrints

This bold, retro-style font Tremendous was created by Brazil-based digital type foundry PintassilgoPrints, run by Ricardo Marcin and Erica Jung. The duo comment on the typeface: "Strong and somewhat rough but absolutely warm-hearted, this Tremendous family is quite versatile and will find the right tone to deliver your message in a nice way. It can be friendly, it can speak out loud, it can be almost serious. It just cannot go unnoticed!"

Tremendous is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

All images courtesy of PintassilgoPrints

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!