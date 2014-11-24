Font of the day: Uniform

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uniform by Richard Miller

Today's typeface of choice is Uniform, a multi-width geometric type family designed around the circle. Created by designer Richard Miller and available from MyFonts, the font is described as a 'remarkably fresh type family that bridges the gap between circular geometric typefaces and condensed straight-sided typefaces'.

Uniform is available to purchase via MyFonts.