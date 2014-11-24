Topics

Font of the day: Uniform

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Uniform by Richard Miller.

Uniform font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uniform by Richard Miller

Today's typeface of choice is Uniform, a multi-width geometric type family designed around the circle. Created by designer Richard Miller and available from MyFonts, the font is described as a 'remarkably fresh type family that bridges the gap between circular geometric typefaces and condensed straight-sided typefaces'.

Uniform is available to purchase via MyFonts.

Uniform font

Uniform font

Uniform font

See more Typography articles

Related articles