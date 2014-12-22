Topics

Font of the day: Wahhabi Script

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Wahhabi Script from Mikrojihad Inc.

Wahhabi Script font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wahhabi Script from Mikrojihad Inc.

Today's typeface of choice, Wahhabi Script, was created by the team at graphic and type design stuido Mikrojihad Inc. A bold script font, Wahhabi Script is great for creating eye-catching designs with a vintage feel.

Wahhabi Script is available to purchase from Creative Market for just $10.

Wahhabi Script font

Wahhabi Script font

Like this? Read these!

See more Typography articles

Related articles