Impact: the branding conference for designers

Impact Conference is a new one-day event from the makers of Computer Arts about how to achieve excellence and consistency in branding across all formats and market sectors. Taking place on 6 March 2014 at the London Film Museum in South Bank, the event is curated and introduced by independent design writer and consultant Lynda Relph-Knight, former editor of Design Week.

Broken down by market sector, the schedule for the day explores how great collaboration can lead to world-class branding, with sessions dedicated to FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Sports, Charities, Financial Services, Luxury Goods, Drinks and Retail.

Speakers will include leading branding experts johnson banks founder Michael Johnson and Wolff Olins co-founder Michael Wolff, top creative directors from AKQA, Taxi Studio and many more. If you work in branding, you can't afford to miss this event.

Check out the conference website for full details.