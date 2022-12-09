The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022

When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.

Speaking of that review, you can check out exactly what we though of it in our iPhone 13 Pro review. But back to the iPhone 13 Pro cases. What exactly makes a great iPhone 13 Pro case? Well, our criteria has been quality protection, quality materials, great design and a sensible price point. Below you will find our top six choices of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.

And if you're looking for the best iPhone 13 cases, we've got you covered there too. Not got your iPhone 13 Pro yet? Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro prices available.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases

01. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 13 Pro case overall

Materials: silicone, microfibre

Colours: 8



+ A perfect fit

+ Soft-touch finish and lots of colour options

Materials: silicone, microfibre

Colours: 8

+ A perfect fit

+ Soft-touch finish and lots of colour options

- Expensive for the amount of protection offered Apple's own iPhone 13 Pro cases will never be the cheapest, but you know you're going to get a perfect fit and a product that looks the part. This simple, slim silicone case has a microfibre lining to protect the phone and well-placed magnets. At $49/£49, it's expensive for a basic shell, but we're confident that the soft-touch finish will do the new iPhone justice. CB rating: 5/5 stars 02. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 13 Pro case for a professional look Materials: leather

Colours: 5



+ Snug fit

+ Premium look and feel

Colours: 5

+ Snug fit

+ Premium look and feel

- Expensive due to premium leather This case is made from specially tanned and finished leather that will develop a natural patina over time. Again, the case should offer a perfect fit for the new range of iPhone while adding very little bulk or weight. CB rating: 5/5 stars 03. Mous Protective Case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case for a range of finishes Materials: silicone with range of finishes

Colours: 6



+ A range of different finishes available

+ Good balance of looks, functionality and protection

Colours: 6

+ A range of different finishes available

+ Good balance of looks, functionality and protection

- Just as expensive as Apple's leather case If you want more choice in the style and finish of your iPhone 13 Pro case, Mous is producing cases with a range of finishes including genuine wood (walnut and bamboo), aramid fibre, white acetate and speckled black fabric. The aramid fibre option looks stunning, though we have doubts about the practicality of keeping it clean. The bamboo or walnut finishes make more sense from that point of view. CB rating: 5/5 stars 04. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case for rugged protection Materials: polycarbonate

Colours: 4



+ Good corner protection

+ Built-in twist lock for mounting

Colours: 4

+ Good corner protection

+ Built-in twist lock for mounting

- The rugged look won't be for everyone If you're worried about drops, you might want more rugged protection. One of the best value iPhone 13 Pro cases for that is this option from SUPCASE. It comes with a screen protector as well as raised bezels to help protect the screen, and it's been tested according to military-grade drop test standards to 4.5m (15ft). We think the kickstand is handy for watching media, and there's the option of using the belt clip. Not everyone will appreciate the chunky look, but it offers a lot of protection. CB rating: 4/5 stars 05.CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case The best cheap iPhone 13 Pro case Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Colours: 5



+ Cheap price

+ Non-slip anti-oxidation coating

Colours: 5

+ Cheap price

+ Non-slip anti-oxidation coating

- Not the most protective If you've chosen your favourite colour from the iPhone 13 Pro range and you don't want to cover it up, you might prefer a completely transparent option. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case fits the bill, and it's cheaper than all the other cases on our list too. It's fairly basic, but it should protect your phone from scratches, and it has a non-slip anti-oxidation coating, so it shouldn't turn yellow like some cheap transparent cases do. It's available in four colours as well as clear. CB rating: 4/5 stars 06. Case-Mate BLOX iPhone 13 case The best square iPhone 13 Pro case Materials: TPU

Colours: 6



+ Slim design adds little bulk

+ Cute on-trend design

- A little pricey for what it is Square phone cases seem to be the in thing at the moment, and if you want to jump on the trend, this is a very cute iPhone 13 case from Case-Mate. It comes in a choice of fairly unique colours that pop, including shocking neon pink and rose gold and the unusual straight edges really make the case stand out from the crowd. It actually works well in practical terms too. It provides a precise fit, supports MagSafe, the buttons feel good, and the cushioned square edges provide some extra protection against bumps. It's not exactly cheap, but it undercuts Apple's own iPhone 14 cases and offers a unique look. CB rating: 4/5 stars

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 13 case? Whether you're looking for an iPhone 13 case or an iPhone 13 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses. Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone. Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 13 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.

What is an iPhone 13 case with MagSafe? MagSafe is a magnetic system used in the iPhone since iPhone 12 that allows you to connect accessories to the back of the phone. Comprising a ring of magnets embedded in the back of the iPhone, it allows you to attach to wallets, wireless chargers, grips and more. Cases that say they support MagSafe accessories should have a built-in ring of MagSafe magnets, but some cases are advertised “MagSafe compatible” despite not having magnets – they're simply thin enough to allow the magnetic connection to pass through them. The problem is that this connection is usually quite weak and you may find it's very easy to separate your phone from the accessory.

