Bravo by Michael Chereda

Graphic designer Michael Chereda is the man behind our font of the day, Bravo. He describes it as "a narrow accidental grotesque, which includes three tracings normal, small caps and screen. It contains more than 600 characters in each face. A variety of alternate glyphs, ordinals, ligatures help to make the text personality."

Download Bravo for free over on Behance.

