New Apple M1 MacBook Pro gets shock price cut in Boxing Day sale

The Boxing Day and after Christmas sales are here and we're super excited to see this amazing deal on Apple's powerful new laptop. Right now you can save a huge £106 off the new M1 MacBook Pro at Currys – now just £1,192.24.

The new Pro is also on sale over in the US too, with the laptop's price dropping to just $1,199 at Best Buy – a huge $100 saving.

Bearing in mind the new MacBook line-up came out just last month, and that finding discounts on Apple products are rare, this is a brilliant deal. This offer first arrived over the Black Friday weekend and just before Christmas, and sold out super-quick. So to see it continue into the holidays is a big treat.

The saving applies to the lowest spec new 13-inch MacBook Pro model, with 8GB and 256 SSD, which is plenty enough to deal with even the most complex of tasks with ease. And this is the lowest price you'll find this device right now. The all-new MacBook Pro has garnered some impressive reviews so far. It's super-speedy, great at working with graphics-heavy apps, and more powerful than ever before. Read our full MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review for more information.

Best deal: UK Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,192.24 at Currys

Save £106: A huge saving, this is the cheapest you'll find the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB and 256 SSD on the web right now.

Best deal: US Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,199 $1,099 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This offer from B&H Photo came up just before Christmas and flew off the shelves. If you want a new Apple laptop, you'll need to be quick, it's only while stocks last or until the deal ends at 23:59 (PST) on 26 December.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,192.24 at Amazon

Save £106: If you ca't get the deal over at Curry's, Amazon has the exact same offer, with an impressive £106 saving on the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook model.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,668.52 £1,369.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £299: For a little extra, you can upgrade specs. This model has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and there's a huge almost £300 off at Laptops Direct right now.

