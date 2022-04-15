The ultimate MacBook and iPad display upgrade could arrive in 2024

We're big fans of the M1 iPad Pro and the 2021 MacBook Pro. Both are among the only Apple products to feature a mini-LED display, with brighter colours and bolder contrast. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more stunning display could arrive in 2024.

Rumour has it that Apple suppliers are preparing to produce Apple's first OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook Pro. Currently, both the iPad Pro and 2021 MacBook Pro feature mini-LED, but OLED could offer even better contrast and viewing angles. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

The 2021 MacBook pro already has an awesome mini-LED display (Image credit: Future)

As spotted by MacRumors, Korean tech site ET News claims LG will supply Apple with OLED display panels for upcoming iPad models, with "mass production set to begin in 2024".

While we were already blown away by the mini-LED displays on both the 2021 MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, increased brightness and wider viewing angles can only be a good thing for creatives. We've already heard that Apple is working on a "two-stack tandem structure that would consist of two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers" – which, in short, would mean super-bright displays for the iPad and MacBook.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the only iPad model with mini-LED right now (Image credit: Apple)

For creatives, the benefits of an improved display are obvious. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)

Time will tell if OLED is indeed coming to the iPad and Mac line ups. And if mass production isn't starting until 2024, we've got at least two years to wait for even better displays. But don't worry, you don't have to wait four years for a brilliant MacBook or iPad – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to take a look at the best Apple deals available now.

