Creative Bloq launches the Big Teq Review Show

We on Creative Bloq are a small but ambitious team, and so we are very proud to announce our latest, quite possibly greatest, way to tell you all about the tech you should (and sometimes shouldn't) be getting for your creative work and play:

The Creative Bloq Big Teq Review Show.

The Big Teq Review Show will endeavour to round up different types of tech that gets your creative juices flowing each time, and our first episode, which is out now on our YouTube channel, is all about peripherals. Check out the full episode here:

In this first episode, we cover the following products:

Edifier S880DB MkII: A fetching pair of bookshelf speakers that feature both thunderous design and beautiful, refined sound quality. Or was it the other way around?

Satechi Slim EX3 & EX: If this keyboard-and-mouse combo looks familar, it's because Satechi wants it to. Intentionally reminiscent of Apple's own Magic Keyboard and mouse, it's actually better than both of those and thus ideal for the intelligent Apple user in your life.

IQUNIX Magi96: Of course, we'll never leave a Windows user behind, so we got this extremely pretty keyboard from belligerent upstart IQUNIX. I like mechanical keyboards, so I'll keep trying to make you like mechanical keyboards too, whether you like it or not.

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Plaud NotePin S AI: Yes yes yes yes. It's AI, I know. BUT. It's actually useful AI. You see, it records, transcribes and summarises interviews, meetings, whatever you need, all the while you just wear it around your wrist or neck.

Status Pro X: "Earbuds for audiophiles" is a bold claim. But Status have made it, so we put that to the test.

Tessan Voyager 205: This travel charger doesn't want to be your favourite travel charger. It wants to be your only travel charger. And you know what? It just might succeed.

Sandisk Professional G-Drive 24TB: Where are we, as a species, where twenty-four terabytes of data is something you find reasonable for having in your house? Anyway, Sandisk have made one of those. To keep in your house. And it's not even the biggest model they have. I don't know, man.

Obsbot Tiny 3 & Vox: Phenomenal cosmic pixels, teeny tiny living space. The impossibly cute-looking and cute-sounding Obsbot webcam follows you around the room, reads your hand gestures and can switch on and off to the sound of your voice. But do you need it?

BondArch BondClip: Funky-looking mouse is still in the prototype stage, but we got it in to test. Did we like it? Well, you've got to watch to find out.

Woojer Vest 4: Why game when you can game WHILE GETTING YOUR BONES SHAKEN AT THE SAME TIME? This age-old question has been answered, rather emphatically, by the people at Woojer, who I assume, based on the evidence available to me, are all as mad as a bag of squirrels.

Please check out our first episode, subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss an update, and do let us know what you'd like to see us cover in future instalments of the Big Teq Review Show.