With Samsung announcing the new Frame TV Pro over at the CES event this month, now is a fantastic time to pick up a huge saving on their popular Frame TV. Case in point: you can get the 2024 model of the 50-inch Frame TV, with beautiful matte display, down from $1,299 to $629.99 over at Best Buy.

If you love art and photography, and are going to make the most of the art mode of the Frame (and wall-mount it) I really rate the Samsung Frame TV. In fact, I gave it a positive review late last year, and loved having it in my living room for a couple months.

The Samsung Frame TV is the best art TV out there. That's why it's been our number one pick of the best frame TVs since its release. Read on for more information on the deal.

Samsung Frame TV (50-inch, 2024)

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $629 from Best Buy

Save: $670 Overview: This is a record low price on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I reviewed, as well, and I loved it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use. Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED | Backlight type: Edge-lit | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2024 Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was only $200 off, so this is a much better bargain. Price check: Amazon: $897.99 Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes.