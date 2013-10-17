Topics

Font of the day: Anson

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Anson by Mikko Nuuttila, which is free to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Anson by Mikko Nuuttila

This free, sans serif font Anson was created by Finland-based designer Mikko Nuuttila. The design is named after the British twin-engine, multi-role aircraft Avro Anson and features 188 glyphs, including a full set of upper and lowercase letters and numbers.

Download Anson for free here.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles