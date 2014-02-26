Font of the day: Archivio

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Archivio by Giuseppe Salerno

A clear and legible typeface, Archivio is based on sans-serif typefaces of the early 20th century. Designed by Italian graphic designer Resistenza Giuseppe Salerno aka Resistenza, this font family includes sans, slab, italic, black-slant and other experimental versions.

Archivio is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

These great cursive fonts are free to download

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!