Font of the day: Archivio

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Archivio by Giuseppe Salerno.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Archivio by Giuseppe Salerno

A clear and legible typeface, Archivio is based on sans-serif typefaces of the early 20th century. Designed by Italian graphic designer Resistenza Giuseppe Salerno aka Resistenza, this font family includes sans, slab, italic, black-slant and other experimental versions.

Archivio is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

