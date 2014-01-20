Font of the day: Canaro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Canaro by Rene Bieder

Berlin-based type designer Rene Bieder is the lady behind today's font of choice Canaro. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as 'an exploration of geometrical typedesigns of the early 20th century, Canaro developed into a font of that period with a modern streak'.

Canaro is available to purchase from MyFonts.com, where, until 21 Jan, 2014, the entire font family package has been reduced from $300 to just $50.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!