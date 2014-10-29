Font of the day: Conto Slab

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Conto Slab by Nils Thomsen

A member of the Conto font family, Conto Slab is bold slab serif typeface, which is available in eight weights. Created by designer Nils Thomsen, Conto Slab was developed mainly for corporate identities, as well as editorial design and advertising.

Conto Slab is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 70 per cent discount on all weights until 30 November, 2014.