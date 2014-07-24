Font of the day: Genius

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Genius by Ceyhun Birinci

A clean, geometric typeface, Genius was created by designer Ceyhun Birinci. Available from font foundry HypeForType, the font is described as having "great legibility and a modern look, making it perfect for any kind of use, especially branding, advertising, magazines and web design". The Genius family consists of seven weights with their italics, including hundreds of kerning pairs.

Genius is available to purchase from HypeForType, where Genius Thin is currently available as a free download.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com