Font of the day: Glamor

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Glamor by Hendrick Rolandez

Glamor is a free font created by 26-year-old French graphic designer Hendrick Rolandez. Designed earlier this year, Glamor includes a set of 24 fonts, from light to bold, with more than 200 unique characters for each font.

You can download Glamor for free over on Dribbble.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!