Font of the day: Glamor

Glamor by Hendrick Rolandez
Glamor is a free font created by 26-year-old French graphic designer Hendrick Rolandez. Designed earlier this year, Glamor includes a set of 24 fonts, from light to bold, with more than 200 unique characters for each font.
You can download Glamor for free over on Dribbble.
