Font of the day: Gutsy

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gutsy by Taha Ahmad

Today's font of choice is Gutsy by Taha Ahmad, a young visual artist from Pakistan. "My aim while making Gutsy was to make a font with thin lines but a strong shape," he explains. "I left the shape open at some point to release the tension of alphabet. At the end this font has graceful and strong look with contemporary twist."

Download Gutsy for free here.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!