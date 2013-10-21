Font of the day: Happy Fox

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Happy Fox by Fran Llull and Laura Caldentey

Today's font of choice is Happy Fox, the design being a collaborative effort between illustrator Laura Caldentey and Fran Llull. Wanting a thin font to use in their projects and designs, Caldentey drew an alphabet and a selection of glyphs, which the duo then refined into this design.

You can download Happy Fox for free here. All the Caldentey and Llull ask for in return is a simple tweet.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!