Font of the day: Kertayasa

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Kertayasa by Fadhl Waliy Ul Haqq

An elegant, vintage typeface, Kertayasa was created by design student Fadhl Waliy Ul Haqq. "The name is taken from Sansekerta, which has dignity and happiness as the meaning," he comments on Behance.

Kertayasa is available to download for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!