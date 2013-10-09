Font of the day: Lousiane

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lousiane by JuanJo Rivas del Rio

Graphic designer JuanJo Rivas del Rio created this gorgeous font Lousiane, describing it as a 'neo art nouveau type specimen'. Based in the small town of Malaga, del Rio's passions include typography, a subject on which he has lectured at events including TDC (Type Directors Club) and SDW (Sevilla Design Walk).

Download Lousiane for free over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!