Makhina by Nuno Dias
Nuno Dias is a graphic designer with a passion for typography and illustration. He is also the artist behind our font of the day - Makhina. "This is my second attempt on typefaces," Dias comments on Dribbble. "I don't have much experience yet, but this time I tried something more functional and simple. Inspired by gas pipes, the basic shape is a rounded square."
Makhina is available to download for free over on Dribbble.
