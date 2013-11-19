Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Makhina by Nuno Dias

Nuno Dias is a graphic designer with a passion for typography and illustration. He is also the artist behind our font of the day - Makhina. "This is my second attempt on typefaces," Dias comments on Dribbble. "I don't have much experience yet, but this time I tried something more functional and simple. Inspired by gas pipes, the basic shape is a rounded square."

Makhina is available to download for free over on Dribbble.

