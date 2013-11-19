Topics

Font of the day: Makhina

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's Makhina by Nuno Dias, which is free to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Makhina by Nuno Dias

Nuno Dias is a graphic designer with a passion for typography and illustration. He is also the artist behind our font of the day - Makhina. "This is my second attempt on typefaces," Dias comments on Dribbble. "I don't have much experience yet, but this time I tried something more functional and simple. Inspired by gas pipes, the basic shape is a rounded square."

Makhina is available to download for free over on Dribbble.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

