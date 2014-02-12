Font of the day: Mink Type

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Mink Type by Filiz Sahin

Today's font of choice, Mink Type, was created by New York-based art director Filiz Sahin. "Mink Type is a cool, handpainted display typeface that was developed using brush tools in Illustrator," she comments. "Each letter has three variations including upper and lower cases so you can create a custom feel for your designs."

You can download Mink Type for free over on Behance.

