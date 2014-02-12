Topics

Font of the day: Mink Type

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Mink Type by Filiz Sahin, which is totally free to download!

Mink Type by Filiz Sahin

Today's font of choice, Mink Type, was created by New York-based art director Filiz Sahin. "Mink Type is a cool, handpainted display typeface that was developed using brush tools in Illustrator," she comments. "Each letter has three variations including upper and lower cases so you can create a custom feel for your designs."

You can download Mink Type for free over on Behance.

